Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship hits a breaking point

Bigg Boss 17 continues to deliver gripping moments, and Ankita and Vicky’s relationship saga promises to be a focal point in the unfolding drama. In a dramatic turn of events on the latest episode, Ankita finds herself at the end of her patience in dealing with her husband, Vicky Jain.

The tension between the couple escalates when Vicky mocks Ankita for her perceived lack of cooperation during cooking time. Despite Ankita’s warning to not test her anger, Vicky remains unyielding. The episode unfolds with Vicky questioning whether Ankita will engage in a conversation with him. An exasperated Ankita declares that she no longer wishes to be a part of Vicky’s life and expresses her intent to stay away from him. As the episode progresses, it becomes evident that the cracks in Ankita and Vicky’s relationship have reached a breaking point.

A few episodes ago, Vicky had a major feud with Arun Srikanth, leading to a heated argument with his wife, Ankita. Annoyed at his wife for not hearing him out, Vicky either nearly slapped his wife or hurled his blanket in a fit of rage. This incident raised eyebrows, with Arun and Abhishek accusing Vicky of attempting to slap Ankita. Both Vicky and Ankita denied it, and Anurag Dobhal supported Vicky’s explanation that he was trying to yank the blanket off himself.