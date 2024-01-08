Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande regrets marrying Vicky Jain, says, “soch samajh ke decision leti toh shayad ye nahi hota”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, once considered an epitome of love and compatibility, are now facing the harsh realities of married life within the confines of the Bigg Boss 17 house. A recent promo has unveiled a heated confrontation between the two. Mannara Chopra, who appears to have become a bone of contention between Ankita and Vicky.

The promo captures Ankita’s direct confrontation with Vicky about his closeness to Mannara, accusing him of developing a liking for the fellow contestant. “Suddenly Mannara is in your life… You like her a lot… You enjoy talking to her. Please carry on,” Ankita is seen telling Vicky, who is visibly annoyed with her, “What’s wrong in that? Please give a logical reasoning,” he says.

Vicky calls Ankita’s attitude “unreasonable”, to which she responds strongly, “What is your problem? You are feeling bad because I spoke of Mannara?” Vicky then accuses her of a pattern, always pushing him away from his friends. “Badi dost ban rahi hai na teri, nibha apni dosti,” Ankita says as he replies, “I will do what I want to.” But the argument reaches a point where Ankita threatens to hit Vicky, making him say, “Which is why education is important.” The remark obviously doesn’t go down well with Ankita, who says, “Sure, go and find some well-educated woman. Main bhi soch samajh ke decision leti toh shayad ye nahi hota.” Reacting to her, Vicky gives a sharp reply, “Aapne kaunse decisions soch samjh ke liye hai life mein.”

Ankita is then seen slamming something on the floor and walking away in tears. Later, she is seen on the bed, her face covered and only her tears audible. She expresses a sense of abandonment, declaring, “Your love for me is over, I get that feeling Vicky.” In response, Vicky delivers a stern message, stating, “I am married to you, I am not your slave.”