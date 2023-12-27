Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande says ‘Gharwalon ne dekha nahi’ to Vicky Jain on slap incident

The dynamics within the Bigg Boss 17 house continue to surprise and captivate audiences, making this season one of the most memorable yet. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, viewers were in for a rollercoaster of emotions as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain engaged in a heated conversation that left the housemates and audience on the edge of their seats.

The tension between Ankita and Vicky came to the forefront when Ankita expressed her frustration with Vicky’s apparent lack of concern for her ongoing struggles. In a candid moment, she confronted Vicky, saying, “You are so concerned about other people’s problems. Meri life me itni problems chal rahi hai. You didn’t feel like talking to me once?”

Vicky, seemingly perplexed by Ankita’s behavior, asked, “What has happened to you?” In response, Ankita pointed her finger accusingly and exclaimed, “Dikh nahi raha? Andha hai tu?” The exchange escalated as Vicky urged Ankita to refrain from such behavior, to which she retorted, “Main bewakoof hu that I was expecting you to understand. I thought tu samjhega.”

The confrontation took a dramatic turn when Vicky reminded Ankita of the prying eyes of their fellow housemates, stating, “Gharwale dekh rahe hai.” Ankita, undeterred, made a hand gesture alluding to a previous incident involving a controversial slap. She boldly questioned Vicky, “Gharwalon ne dekha nahi?” This reference hinted at a recent altercation where Vicky was accused of attempting to slap Ankita during a heated exchange.

In a quick flashback, Vicky had a heated altercation with Arun Mashetty, followed by a tense argument with Ankita. The situation escalated when Vicky aggressively threw the blanket aside on the bed, where Ankita was also seated. The move raised eyebrows among their fellow contestants, leading to accusations that Vicky had tried to slap the actress. However, both Vicky and Ankita vehemently denied the claims. Vicky clarified that he was merely adjusting his blanket and getting up to speak to another contestant.