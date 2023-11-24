Bigg Boss 17 Spoiler: Salman Khan bashes Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain for using contestants as “puppets”

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 episode, Salman Khan took a stand against Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain. He called them out for treating their fellow contestants like puppets, using a sarcastic tone to highlight their strategic gameplay.

Salman emphasized the importance of real connections in the house and suggested that Munawar and Vicky focus on building genuine relationships.

Munawar and Vicky face criticisms

Munawar and Vicky, known for their strong gameplay, faced praise and criticism for their strategic approach. Salman’s comments came during a task called ‘puppeteer,’ revealing the duo’s precise execution of game plans. He advised them to shift their focus to authentic relationships to better integrate into the house dynamics.

Adding to the drama, Vicky and Sana Raees Khan got into a heated argument over house duties. The episode also featured a ration hoarding task, with contestants scrambling to loot supplies from house warehouses. The unfolding events promise more excitement and twists in the high-stakes reality show.