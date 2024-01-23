Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Shocking mid-week eviction shakes up the finale race

As Bigg Boss 17 races towards its grand finale, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show has managed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists, intense drama, and fierce competition among the contestants. In a surprising turn of events, the recent mid-week eviction has sent shockwaves through the Bigg Boss house, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama.

The competition among the housemates reached its peak as everyone vied for the coveted trophy. The recent eliminations of Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan added fuel to the fire, intensifying the race to reach the finale. The mid-week eviction, conducted for six contestants, caught everyone off guard.

With six finalists—Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Srikanth, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar— Bigg Boss 17 has witnessed a diverse mix of personalities and strategies. However, in a surprising and game-changing move, Bigg Boss decided to trim down the finalist list to five. The suspense-filled moment had the finalists anxiously awaiting their destiny. Each contestant’s fate was intricately written on scrolls placed inside makeshift birdhouses named after them.

As the tension reached its peak, the finalists, now terror-stricken, were tasked with reading the scrolls assigned to them. The scrolls held the key to their destiny, revealing the name of the contestant the master of the house wanted to evict. The unexpected turn of events has left fans speculating about who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house.