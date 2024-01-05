Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Vicky Jain eats dinner with Mannara Chopra, possessive Ankita gets furious

Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate audiences with its blend of entertainment, drama, and real-life relationships. The spotlight is on the power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as their relationship takes center stage with a possessiveness-fueled argument that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the upcoming episode, tension brews as Vicky decides to share a meal with fellow contestant Mannara. Little did he know that this act would trigger a fierce confrontation with his wife, Ankita. Ankita, known for her strong personality, notices Vicky’s choice of dinner companion and immediately takes offense, setting the stage for a heated argument.

Ankita doesn’t hold back as she confronts Vicky about his dinner date with Mannara. Her possessiveness takes center stage as she expresses her discomfort with Vicky’s closeness to other women in the house. This sparks a war of words between the couple, with Ankita expressing her concerns and seeking answers from her husband.

In a surprising turn of events, Vicky doesn’t back down. Instead, he counters Ankita’s accusations by pointing out instances where she has shown closeness to fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. Vicky puts forward a condition that he will only stop speaking to Mannara if Ankita agrees to cut ties with Munawar. The clash between personal freedom and the dynamics of a relationship plays out on national television, adding a layer of complexity to the already intense atmosphere within the Bigg Boss house.