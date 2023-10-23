Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita gets upset with husband Vicky, says ‘Mujhe laga tu meri strength hai par nahi hai’

In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Vicky, a couple known for their connection and chemistry, were seen having a candid conversation about their relationship. The emotional exchange took place inside the Bigg Boss house, where tensions and emotions often run high.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Oct,2023 15:40:43
The latest season, Bigg Boss 17, promises to be no different, as it presents the public with a sneak peek into the personal lives of its contestants. A recent promo for the show has revealed a glimpse of the marital discord between Ankita and Vicky, leaving fans and viewers intrigued about what lies ahead for the couple within the confines of the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita, with a sense of vulnerability in her voice, said, "Mujhe laga tu meri strength hai par nahi hai (You are not my strength)."

Vicky, on the other hand, seemed to dismiss Ankita’s emotional plea, stating, “Main kya din bhar peeche ghumta rahu? Main nahi kar sakta (I cannot follow you in the house all the time).” Vicky also expressed his concern about not wanting to spoil Ankita’s image on the show, implying that he may be holding back to protect her public persona.

Vicky’s comments strongly suggest that the couple might be going through a rough patch in their marriage, which is a deeply personal and emotional matter. Vicky hinted at these challenges and struggles, but Ankita interrupted him by saying, “Why do you bring this topic up?” This raises questions about how they will navigate their relationship within the confines of the Bigg Boss house and whether they will be able to overcome their issues.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

