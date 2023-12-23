Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain almost slaps Ankita Lokhande on national television

Bigg Boss 17, the popular reality show, has once again grabbed headlines for an unexpected and shocking incident involving celebrity couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. The couple, known for their publicized relationship, faced a tumultuous moment on national television, leaving viewers and fans in disbelief.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, a video surfaced on social media capturing a tense exchange between Vicky and Ankita. The clip shows Vicky becoming visibly agitated, and in a shocking turn of events, he is seen almost raising his hand towards Ankita, suggesting an alarming moment of aggression. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage and concern among fans and viewers. Many expressed their shock at witnessing such a volatile moment between the celebrity couple.

In the previous episode, Vicky disclosed their marital status to a new wild card contestant, Ayesha Khan. Jain expressed the challenges faced by married men, noting the difficulty in articulating their emotions and struggles. It all started when the new wild card contestant Ayesha Khan asked Vicky Jain about married life. In a conversation with Ayesha, Jain said, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ankita, overhearing the conversation, responded sharply, questioning why Vicky continued the relationship if he felt so burdened. She said, “If your suffer so much then why are you with me. Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.”