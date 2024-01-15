Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Vicky Jain gets into an argument with Ankita Lokhande, says ‘aapke saare rishte pavitra and mere sab kharab?’

Loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 17 were recently treated to a dramatic and intense confrontation between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The explosive exchange began when Vicky urged Ankita to address their disagreements more subtly, emphasizing the need to avoid turning their conflicts into major issues. However, things took a turn for the worse as Ankita expressed her concern about the apparent lack of compassion on Vicky’s part.

Ankita did not mince words when she pointed out the absence of compassion in Vicky’s behavior towards her. Vicky questioned her behavior in the Bigg Boss house. He confronted her with the remark, “Tum batao tumhari problem kya hai,” prompting Ankita to elaborate on her grievances. In response Ankita said, “I don’t know Vicky.. actually problem ye hai ki tere me mere liye compassion nahi hai bilkul.”

Vicky, in turn, brought up instances where Ankita had displayed affectionate behavior with other housemates, raising questions about the consistency in her expectations. Later, Vicky said, “aap bhi jab Munawar ka haat pakadti thi, hug karti thi tab bhi mujhe aise hi behave karna chahiye tha. Hadd hogya hai, aapke saare rishte pavitra and mere sab kharab?” Later Ankita said, “sab kar kar ke thak gai hun main aab.” Responding to the same, Vicky said, “kuch nahi kia hai aapne, me batana chalu karunga toh Sun nahi payengi aap.”