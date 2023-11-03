Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Isha for lying about her relationship status

Bigg Boss 17, host Salman Khan recently lashed out the contestant Isha and her former boyfriend, Samarth, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The controversy revolved around Isha’s dishonesty regarding her relationship status, which caught the attention of the host.

Salman Khan, known for his candid and straightforward approach, did not hold back as he questioned Isha’s actions on the show. During the episode, Salman directly addressed Isha, questioning her motives and her approach to the show. He asked, “Isha, are you having fun and enjoying the attention? While this may be amusing for you now, there will be consequences in the future. You’ve exposed your entire life on this show, and Samarth, if I were in your place, I wouldn’t have agreed to participate. The two of you are making yourselves look like fools.”

In addition to his critique of Isha, Salman also provided valuable advice to Samarth, who found himself embroiled in the controversy. The host encouraged Samarth to prioritize self-respect and dignity, saying, “If you are not served with respect at a table, don’t stay there.”

The episode sparked discussions both within and outside the show, prompting reflection on the responsibilities that come with being in the public eye. As the drama unfolds on Bigg Boss 17, the repercussions of these incidents will likely continue to be a topic of conversation and contemplation among contestants and viewers alike.