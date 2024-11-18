Deewaniyat Upcoming Twist: Mannat gets engaged; Jeet witnesses the function

Deewaniyat the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ranvijay Malik spotting his daughter Mannat (Kritika Singh Yadav) along with Jeet Chaudhry (Navneet Malik). Ranvijay planned a hastened roka ceremony for his daughter but warned the family to keep it a secret from her. As we know, Jeet and Mannat harbour the aspiration of convincing their families for the wedding and getting married. Jeet told his love story to his brother Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria), who told him to forget his love.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat going to the temple along with her family. She will be told that they are attending a puja. However, when Mannat will be asked to sit for the Roka ceremony with Rudra (Ayush Anand), she will be shocked. She will refuse to get married to Rudra. She will protest as much as she can, but her mother will tell her to refuse the engagement if she wishes to see her dead. Mannat will be forced to sit for the engagement. From over the rocks, Jeet will see the engagement happening and will be in tears. He will not be able to control himself and will hurt himself while Mannat will get engaged. For the first time, Dev will see the madness in his brother Jeet’s love and will feel sad for him.

What will happen next?

