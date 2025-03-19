Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Doree and Maan reveal their marriage secret during Holi; Will Rajnandini hear the truth?

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) proving her innocence before Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) after the weird plan of Rajnandini to trap Doree along with Sattu during the day of Holi. All of it took a bad turn when Maan wanted to call the police and get his own family arrested for the crime committed. However, Doree stopped Maan from taking such a drastic step. Maan, as a return help to her, brought the Bunker Mohalla people to his house to play Holi. During the celebration, Rajnandini (Sreejita De) again played her cunning game and got Doree and Maan spiked by giving them bhang-filled Ghujiya to eat.

The upcoming episode will see Doree and Maan being totally out of their senses. They will play around with colours and will keep telling each other of knowing a secret related to their wedding. Ultimately, they will tell each other about not being married legally, and this will be heard by Rajnandini. It will be interesting to see how Rajnandini will react to the information she has with her.

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.