Faltu the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) coming into the Mittal house as the cook Rocky. Her disguise as a young boy is the new twist that the show has seen.

Faltu’s aim is to find out who in the Mittal house planted Vishal to pull down Faltu from the cricketing academy. She gets very close to it as she finds Kanika referring to a Vishal over the phone.

The coming episode will focus on Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) being restless on the day of Holi. He will worry about Faltu as from the day her image was tarnished, she is nowhere to be seen. Tanisha and Ayaan will have their moments when Tanisha will express that she desires to put the first colour on Ayaan.

However, Ayaan will take the colour and will be about to throw it on Tanisha when Faltu will come in between and take all the colour on herself. Instantly, Faltu as Rocky will get angry with him being coloured. He will go for tit for tat and will take the same colour and will throw it on Ayaan, thus colouring his first.

Aww!!

If this is not enough, fans of Faltu and Ayaan will get to see Ayaan daydreaming after drinking thandai. He will imagine Faltu before him and they will be seen dancing together.

What will happen next?

