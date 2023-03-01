Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen shocking drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) being ousted from her cricket academy after the viral video with Vishal got leaked. With Vishal putting the final nail in the coffin by admitting that the video content was all true, Faltu was thrown out of the academy.

We saw how the news affected Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and he left Tanisha alone at the airport to find the truth. We also saw Faltu being desperate to prove herself innocent. She even got her hand at a video wherein Vishal is seen talking on the phone about his connect with the Mittal family and how he is getting back at Ayaan.

Faltu will understand that there is a connect between her issue and the Mittal house, and that there is a person in the Mittal house who got this done.

Faltu will want to get to the truth of it. She will now look for a way to get back to the Mittal house.

What will she do?

