Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen shocking twists in the form of Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) vowing to find out the truth about Vishal and why he framed her in a scam. She got to understand that there is someone in the Mittal house who wanted to pull her down with the scam. She has now decided to enter the Mittal house and finds a way out.

She get to know that the Mittals are looking for a cook and are hosting a cooking competition to select their new cook.

The coming episode will see Faltu getting dressed as a boy, by name Rocky. She will be in full swag and will have a style that she will own as Rocky. Faltu will impress with her talk and later on, with her culinary skills. She will excel in the cooking competition and will be praised for her food by Ayaan, Dadi and all others in the house.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.