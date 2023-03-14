Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) trying her level best to find the whereabouts of Vishal who targetted her in a scam and got her ousted from the cricket academy. Faltu has taken the role of being the cook at Mittal’s house too for the same. She has gotten to know that there is someone in the Mittal house who was responsible for this, and she wants to find out the name of the person. She stays in the Mittal house as Rocky, the cook.

The coming drama will see Faltu eventually managing to find out where Vishal is. She will get to know of Vishal being in a hospital and Faltu will reach the place. She will again don a new disguise, this time as a ward boy in the hospital.

She will try to befriend Vishal and will plan to get the truth out of him.

Will Faltu’s plan succeed?

