Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan determined to seek Faltu's apology

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions is on its way out. The show will end in the first week of August as per media reports. The story as of now, is heading towards its climax and fitting end. As we know, Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) has learned about Faltu’s (Niharika Chouksey) innocence and now is guilty of throwing her out of the house and cutting relationships with her. Ayaan now wants to seek an apology.

He has been trying to do that, and even met Faltu and accepted his fault. However, Faltu was in no mood to forgive him.

Now the coming episode will see Ayaan getting determined to fight to get his apology from Faltu. He will send her beautiful flowers, cakes, cards and will even stand before Neel’s house wearing a Sorry T-shirt.

Faltu will refuse to meet him but Ayaan will tell himself that he will not move away from the doorstep till the time Faltu does not forgive him. We will see Ayaan standing in pouring rain, and a terrible climate.

Will Faltu change her mind?

