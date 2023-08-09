Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan makes amends for his mistake

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) repenting his deed of not trusting in Faltu (Niharika Chouksey). We saw him deciding to let go of Faltu and give her all the freedom to move on in life. He has gone ahead and made arrangements for Faltu’s cricketing career to kickstart again. We saw Ayaan come to Faltu with the divorce papers and opening his heart out.

The coming episode will see Ayaan in an emotional talk with Faltu wherein he will tell her that he made a big mistake of not trusting her. He will tell her that he had torn the divorce papers the last time thinking they can get back together. But he was wrong in what he believed. He will tell her to go ahead in life and that he will not come into her life again.

It will be an emotional moment for Ayaan as he will ask Faltu for one last hug before he parts ways with her. But Faltu will be unresponsive, and this will hurt Ayaan more.

What will happen next?

