Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan makes amends for his mistake

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Ayaan making amends for all his wrong acts on Faltu by promising her never to return into her life.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 13:40:49
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan makes amends for his mistake 841615

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) repenting his deed of not trusting in Faltu (Niharika Chouksey). We saw him deciding to let go of Faltu and give her all the freedom to move on in life. He has gone ahead and made arrangements for Faltu’s cricketing career to kickstart again. We saw Ayaan come to Faltu with the divorce papers and opening his heart out.

The coming episode will see Ayaan in an emotional talk with Faltu wherein he will tell her that he made a big mistake of not trusting her. He will tell her that he had torn the divorce papers the last time thinking they can get back together. But he was wrong in what he believed. He will tell her to go ahead in life and that he will not come into her life again.

It will be an emotional moment for Ayaan as he will ask Faltu for one last hug before he parts ways with her. But Faltu will be unresponsive, and this will hurt Ayaan more.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

