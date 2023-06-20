ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan overpowers Ruhaan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Ayaan being high in temper and overpowering Ruhaan in his own game. Read here to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jun,2023 13:15:21
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan overpowers Ruhaan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) getting to know the manner in which Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) tried to deal with the problem that their family faced. As we know, Faltu struck a deal with Ruhaan and accepted to sacrifice her cricketing career and play for Shanaya under a mask. In return for this, Ruhaan allowed the Mittals to stay in their house.

Now, with the whole fiasco exposed, Ayaan is angry that Faltu took such a big decision of leaving her dream and ambition of playing cricket. He is pained by this fact.

The coming episode will see Ayaan’s anger hitting its peak. He will burn all his cricket equipment and will vow that he will never think of the game of cricket and that the connection that the game of cricket had in his life has died. Faltu will be sorrowful of the whole drama.

Amidst all this, Ruhaan will take revenge on the Mittals. He will issue a notice for the Mittals to vacate his house soon. However, Ayaan will stand tall. He will overpower Ruhaan’s notice with his notice wherein he has challenged Kanika’s ownership of the place. This will put both Kanika and Ruhaan in a legal mess.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat takes up a life-threatening mission
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat takes up a life-threatening mission
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav goes through an emotional breakdown
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav goes through an emotional breakdown
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa teaches Samar and Dimple the basic rule of a joint family
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa teaches Samar and Dimple the basic rule of a joint family
Paris will be my dream date destination: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame
Paris will be my dream date destination: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai motivates herself to fight the hijackers
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai motivates herself to fight the hijackers
Latest Stories
Cezanne Khan accused of domestic violence; alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR
Cezanne Khan accused of domestic violence; alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR
Shubman Gill’s unmissable swag is spinning heads
Shubman Gill’s unmissable swag is spinning heads
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer teaser out, fans can’t keep calm
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer teaser out, fans can’t keep calm
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gifts a necklace to Swatilekha
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gifts a necklace to Swatilekha
Read Latest News