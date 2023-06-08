ADVERTISEMENT
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu hides the truth from Ayaan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Faltu hiding the big truth of her sacrificing her career of cricket. She will keep Ayaan unaware of this deal.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 16:05:05
Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) doing the unexpected of sacrificing her passion and dream of playing cricket. As we know, Ruhan Sachdeva has struck a deal with Faltu owing to which she has promised to not pursue her career in cricket.

However, as we know, Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) is geared up to train Faltu for the upcoming State trials. He wants Faltu to do extremely well and is ready to train her in the hardest way possible. But Ayaan is not aware of Faltu’s promise to Ruhan.

The coming episode will see Faltu getting into a dilemma as she will continue to hide this big truth from Ayaan. She will not tell Ayaan that she has promised to give up on cricket.

Faltu will feel miserable as she will be forced to lie again and again to Ayaan, in order to protect and hide this big news.

Faltu will feel uncomfortable and will cry her heart out.

Will Ayaan get to know of the deal?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

