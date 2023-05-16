ADVERTISEMENT
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu loses precious evidence

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Faltu and Ayaan getting a shock. They will not be able to prove Ayaan's innocence in court with the file which carried the evidence getting lost.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 May,2023 12:25:32
Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen shocking turns in the plot with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) getting arrested for a charge of huge theft. Ayaan has been restless but Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) has been confident of saving Ayaan. Above all, Ayaan and family could not get a lawyer to fight their case. Finally, with the hearing of Ayaan’s case coming up, there will be yet another twist.

Faltu and her family will reach the court and will be very much confident in proving Ayaan’s innocence. Faltu will be confident as she has possession of the file that will prove as big evidence. Faltu would have hidden the file near the court under the ground at the temple. However, Tanisha will play her game and will win this rat race too.

Ayaan will be waiting for Faltu to come with the evidence that can prove his innocence. Instead, Faltu will come empty-handed to court with tears in her eyes. She will reveal how a gang of goons beat her friends and took away the file from the hideout. Faltu and Ayaan will seek more time to prove their innocence.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

