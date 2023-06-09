Faltu Spoiler: Faltu plans a surprise for Ayaan's birthday

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) doing all that it takes to help their family get over the financial setback they have faced. Ayaan has started to work under Ruhaan in the Mart. Faltu and Ayaan plan to look for means to get the big money to get back their home.

At this juncture, we saw how Faltu hid the truth of her sacrificing her cricket career as part of a deal that Ruhaan had with her. Ayaan does not know about it and harbours dreams of Faltu doing well at the upcoming State trials.

The coming episode will see Ayaan gearing up for work again. The Mittal family will be happy as Ayaan’s birthday is coming. Faltu will plan a big surprise for Ayaan on his birthday. She will order everyone in the family to not wish Ayaan in the morning. The plan will be that they will gather in for a big surprise in the evening when Ayaan would come home from the office.

Ayaan will get up, eager to get pampered by one and all. But nobody will wish him and this will leave him disappointed.

What will be Faltu’s plan?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

