Faltu Spoiler: Faltu's emotional breakdown

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) having a break up. The plan of Ruhaan Sachdeva has worked and Ayaan has believed that Faltu had an affair with Ruhaan. Ayaan did the unexpected by taking the reverse of saath phere to undo his marital status with Faltu. Faltu had the option of proving her own innocence, but she thought otherwise. Faltu refused to prove herself and did not want to stay with a man who never trusted her. She walked out of the house.

The coming episode will see a huge flood situation happening in the city with heavy rains. It will be a matter of concern when both Ayaan and Faltu will not be seen in the house.

Faltu will however, be spotted in the Scion chawl area helping someone. The Mittals will be worried about Faltu and Ayaan’s safety.

Faltu who will walk out of the Mittal family without showing any emotions will finally have an emotional breakdown where she will vow never to show her face to Ayaan. She will vow to get out of his life forever.

Will Ayaan to suffer from the same pain?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

