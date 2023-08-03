Faltu Spoiler: Neel shares his dark past with Faltu

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) getting concerned for Ayaan’s (Aakash Ahuja) health. She got perturbed when Ayaan who got drenched in the rain, developed high fever. Faltu went to the Mittal house to take care of Ayaan. We wrote about how Ayaan got better in the presence of Faltu. Ayaan tried getting closer to her but she told him that she is in the house only to take care of him.

The coming episode will see Neel and Faltu strengthening their bond. Neel who would be waiting to take Faltu back, will get into a competition with Faltu while they will indulge in street food eating competition. Neel will talk about how Faltu and his lives are the same when it comes to love. Neel will be seen sharing his dreaded past that the girl he loved left him all of a sudden.

Neel will also indirectly be seen opening his heart to Faltu.

Will Neel propose to Faltu?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

