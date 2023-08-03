ADVERTISEMENT
Faltu Spoiler: Neel shares his dark past with Faltu

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see huge drama with Neel and Faltu sharing some time together wherein Faltu will know about Neel's sad past.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Aug,2023 15:15:15
Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) getting concerned for Ayaan’s (Aakash Ahuja) health. She got perturbed when Ayaan who got drenched in the rain, developed high fever. Faltu went to the Mittal house to take care of Ayaan. We wrote about how Ayaan got better in the presence of Faltu. Ayaan tried getting closer to her but she told him that she is in the house only to take care of him.

The coming episode will see Neel and Faltu strengthening their bond. Neel who would be waiting to take Faltu back, will get into a competition with Faltu while they will indulge in street food eating competition. Neel will talk about how Faltu and his lives are the same when it comes to love. Neel will be seen sharing his dreaded past that the girl he loved left him all of a sudden.

Neel will also indirectly be seen opening his heart to Faltu.

Will Neel propose to Faltu?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

