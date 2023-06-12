ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Ruhaan gets wild at Faltu

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Ruhaan getting angry at Faltu for asking him to cancel the deal. As we know, she has lied to Ayaan. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 17:18:41
Faltu Spoiler: Ruhaan gets wild at Faltu

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen exciting drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) cracking a deal with Ruhaan in order to save her family. For it, she has to forget her career in cricket and play for Ruhaan’s sister Shanaya. So both of them have now joined a camp where Faltu plays as Shanaya under a mask.

Faltu has not told of this to Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja). Ayaan is all ready to coach Faltu for her State trials coming soon. Faltu was also seen giving a surprise party to Ayaan on his birthday.

The coming track will feature on Faltu playing really well under the mask. However, she will be filled with guilt for lying all the time that she is Shanaya. She will not feel good about it. She will be seen going to Ruhaan and talking to him about cancelling the deal. Ruhaan who is a staunch businessman will grow wild with anger. But he will handle the situation calmly.

He will tell Faltu that Ayaan who is out of town on his business work will never return to her, if she decides to end the deal.

Faltu will be shocked on hearing this from Ruhaan.

What will she do?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie forces Atharva to confess his love for Chini
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie forces Atharva to confess his love for Chini
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai confident about Satya’s recovery
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai confident about Satya’s recovery
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba livid with Angad
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba livid with Angad
Exclusive: Mridul Kumarsinha to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Mridul Kumarsinha to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Latest Stories
Hina Khan Is Sunshine In Boho Style; Enjoys Goa Vacation
Hina Khan Is Sunshine In Boho Style; Enjoys Goa Vacation
Kajol On Her First OTT Series
Kajol On Her First OTT Series
Meet Shraddha Kapoor, The ‘Jhalli’ Of Bollywood
Meet Shraddha Kapoor, The ‘Jhalli’ Of Bollywood
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin’s absence
ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin’s absence
Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors
Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors
Read Latest News