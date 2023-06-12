Faltu Spoiler: Ruhaan gets wild at Faltu

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen exciting drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) cracking a deal with Ruhaan in order to save her family. For it, she has to forget her career in cricket and play for Ruhaan’s sister Shanaya. So both of them have now joined a camp where Faltu plays as Shanaya under a mask.

Faltu has not told of this to Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja). Ayaan is all ready to coach Faltu for her State trials coming soon. Faltu was also seen giving a surprise party to Ayaan on his birthday.

The coming track will feature on Faltu playing really well under the mask. However, she will be filled with guilt for lying all the time that she is Shanaya. She will not feel good about it. She will be seen going to Ruhaan and talking to him about cancelling the deal. Ruhaan who is a staunch businessman will grow wild with anger. But he will handle the situation calmly.

He will tell Faltu that Ayaan who is out of town on his business work will never return to her, if she decides to end the deal.

Faltu will be shocked on hearing this from Ruhaan.

What will she do?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

