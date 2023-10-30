Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan extends his friendship towards Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan extending his hand of friendship towards Savi. Will she accept it? Read it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Oct,2023 16:15:43
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan extends his friendship towards Savi 865439

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the mentor-student relationship between Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) taking a beating. As we know, Ishaan yet again did not trust Savi and accused her of missing her exam, and did not find out why she missed such a big exam. Savi got angry at him, and refused to be his student. We saw her removing the mauli too from her wrist. The Saraswati Puja celebration saw Ishaan and Savi teaming up to make Pizza. During the process too, Ishaan requested Savi to take him as her Guru. But she did not agree and was adamant.

Now, the coming drama will see Ishaan taking a different approach to help Savi in her studies. Savi will come to her hostel room and will be stunned to see many huge parcels lying near her room door. She will pick them up and will take them inside her room. Upon opening them she will realize that all are books that she needs for her UPSC exam. Savi will find Ishaan too there, telling her that these are tried and tested books that he has read and mastered. Now, he will want Savi to read the same books so that she does well in her exam.

Saying this, Ishaan will clarify before Savi that these are not his attempts to mentor her. However, Ishaan will extend a hand of friendship towards Savi and will ask her to accept it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1017 29th October Written Episode Update

Ishaan and Savi teamed up as a team to make Pizza during the Saraswati Puja event. While together, Ishaan requested Savi again to take him as his mentor to which Savi bluntly refused.

Will Ishaan and Savi become friends?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant 865501
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Gulnaaz slaps Gazal 865493
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Gulnaaz slaps Gazal
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (23 - 29 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 865286
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (23 – 29 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara responsible for Aarohi's accident 865394
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara responsible for Aarohi’s accident
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba admits an injured Angad to the hospital 865389
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba admits an injured Angad to the hospital
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana sees Vaibhav and Mrunal together 865373
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana sees Vaibhav and Mrunal together

Latest Stories

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji 865517
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As 'Notorious SIMMBA' In First Look 865516
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As ‘Notorious SIMMBA’ In First Look
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick 865464
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick
Inside Divyanka Tripathi's Bibliophile Weekend Vibes 865388
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s Bibliophile Weekend Vibes
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition 865508
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition
Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865473
Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil
Read Latest News