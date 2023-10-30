Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan extends his friendship towards Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the mentor-student relationship between Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) taking a beating. As we know, Ishaan yet again did not trust Savi and accused her of missing her exam, and did not find out why she missed such a big exam. Savi got angry at him, and refused to be his student. We saw her removing the mauli too from her wrist. The Saraswati Puja celebration saw Ishaan and Savi teaming up to make Pizza. During the process too, Ishaan requested Savi to take him as her Guru. But she did not agree and was adamant.

Now, the coming drama will see Ishaan taking a different approach to help Savi in her studies. Savi will come to her hostel room and will be stunned to see many huge parcels lying near her room door. She will pick them up and will take them inside her room. Upon opening them she will realize that all are books that she needs for her UPSC exam. Savi will find Ishaan too there, telling her that these are tried and tested books that he has read and mastered. Now, he will want Savi to read the same books so that she does well in her exam.

Saying this, Ishaan will clarify before Savi that these are not his attempts to mentor her. However, Ishaan will extend a hand of friendship towards Savi and will ask her to accept it.

Ishaan and Savi teamed up as a team to make Pizza during the Saraswati Puja event. While together, Ishaan requested Savi again to take him as his mentor to which Savi bluntly refused.

Will Ishaan and Savi become friends?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.