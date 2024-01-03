Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan destined to attend Savi’s function

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being felicitated in Ramtek. Bhavani had earlier called Ishaan (Shakti Arora) to grace the event, but he had denied. However, we saw how Ninad walked out of his house, took a bus and reached Nagpur all alone. He was found on the road by Ishaan. Ishaan called Savi to inform her. Ishaan proposed to drop Ninad back home at Ramtek. This was destiny’s game in bringing Ishaan to Ramtek for the special occasion where Savi was going to be felicitated.

The coming episode will see Ishaan finally reaching Ramtek and dropping Ninad home. Bhavani will talk about the happy coincidence and will request Ishaan to attend the felicitation ceremony. Savi will be unhappy with it but will be surprised when Ishaan will tell them that he will attend it for a brief time.

Meanwhile, Samrudh’s attempt to kidnap Savi after entering her house, will go in vain with the arrival of Ishaan. Samrudh will plot a Plan B at the venue of felicitation.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1081 2nd January Written Episode Update

Ishaan spotted Ninad walking alone on the roads of Nagpur. He got shocked and took him inside the car. He also called Savi and informed her of the same.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.