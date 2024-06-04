Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets to know Bhavar’s intention; warns Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Bhavar Patil (Karanvir Bohra) very conveniently blaming Ishaan for attacking the suitor who wanted to marry Savi (Bhavika Sharma). Ishaan was horrified when Savi confronted him for attacking the guy. Ishaan asked Savi how she could believe that he could do something like it.

The upcoming episode will see Ishaan catching hold of the goons who had attacked Savi’s suitor. He will drag them to Bhavar Patil and try to expose them. Bhavar will tell Ishaan directly that he was behind all of it as his intention is to win over Savi. Ishaan will feel disgusted on hearing this, and will warn Bhavar to stay away from Savi.

Ishaan will further call Savi and ask her to meet him. He will inform Savi that Bhavar is behind the attack and he is obsessively in love with her. However, Savi will not believe in Ishaan’s words. Ishaan will be worried about Savi’s safety.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1233 3rd June Written Episode Update

Bhavar told Savi that it was Ishaan who sent goons to attack the guy who wanted to marry her. Savi got angry and confronted Ishaan for his dirty act.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.