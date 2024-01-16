Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan goes missing from his Mehendi function

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) standing as a pillar of support in Savi’s (Bhavika Shama) grief after she lost her family. As we know, Ishaan has a secret to say, but has kept it away from Savi. Savi is worried about Harinee’s health, who is the lone survivor from her family.

As we know, the countdown to Ishaan’s wedding with Reeva (Sumit Singh) has begun. Reeva is extremely happy that she is finally getting married to the man she has loved so much.

The coming episode will see the pre-wedding festivities starting in the Bhosale house. It will be the Mehendi function and Reeva will be joyous. However, the families will be tense as Ishaan will not be found anywhere.

Ishaan would have gone to the hospital as the doctors will tell that the condition of Harinee has gotten critical. Ishaan will be with Savi in the hospital, trying his best to arrange for the blood that Harinee needs.

The Bhosale family will get to know that Ishaan is with Savi at the hospital. They will grow wild.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1094 15th January Written Episode Update

Ishaan got pushed at home to be present all the while as his pre-wedding festivities have started. However, Ishaan continued to be worried for Savi.

How will Ishaan handle them and Reeva?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.