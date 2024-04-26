Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi confesses her feelings to Ishaan; Ishaan slaps her?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) motivating Chinmay (Aayush Anand) to let his truth come out and allow his passion of dance to make him proud. Savi told Ishaan (Shakti Arora) about the same, and Ishaan united with his brother with a promise to give him a good future. Without even consulting Rao Sahib, Ishaan took the decision of changing the new medical wing in Bhosale Institute to a cultural wing which will be headed by Chinmay. Though Rao Sahib got angry, the moment brought about the beautiful union of the mother and the son.

The upcoming episode will see Surekha accepting Chinmay wholeheartedly and taking a promise from him that he will never go out of the house again. Chinmay will praise Savi in front of his mother, and Surekha will appreciate Savi’s hand in uniting her with her son.

The episode to come will be special as finally, Savi will decide to confide her feelings of love before Ishaan. As we know, Ishaan is aware of Savi’s feelings for him, but wants to dissuade her as he is guilty of killing her family.

Savi will plan to write her heart’s earnest feelings in the form of a letter. She will go to Ishaan’s room to confess her feelings. She will read out the letter aloud, which will shock Ishaan. Ultimately, Savi will tell the golden three-letter word ‘I love you’ which will stun Ishaan.

Ishaan will be so pissed off by Savi’s act that he will slap her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1195 25th April Written Episode Update

Ishaan and Savi introduced Chinmay as a classical dancer to the crowd assembled. Shikha and Chinmay rendered a beautiful dance act, which made Surekha proud. Ishaan announced that instead of the medical wing, the college will have a cultural wing which will be headed by Chinmay.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.