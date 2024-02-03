Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi forced to stay with Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) bringing an unconscious Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to his house. The Bhosale family has been angry at Ishaan for bringing Savi home. They have called Reeva (Sumit Singh) home so that they can get her married to Ishaan. However, Savi coming home ruined their plans.

We saw how Savi got to know the truth of Ishaan and Reeva marriage and decided to leave the Bhosale house. However, a turning point in the form of Yashwanth Rao Bhosale happened. Yashwanth did not want Savi to go out of the house.

The coming episode will see Yashwanth stopping Savi from leaving the house. He will tell her that the image of Bhosales will get tarnished if she would leave. He will ask her to manage her marital life with Ishaan after having the guts to marry him. This will in fact shock all in the family.

Savi will further be told by Asmita to place faith in Ishaan as a friend and human being.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1112 2nd February Written Episode Update

Savi gained consciousness and got to know that Ishaan was supposed to marry Reeva. She decided to end their marriage and leave the house.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.