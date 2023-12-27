Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi questioned about her secret admirer

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) returning to Ramtek to spend time with her family. As we know, Bhavani accepted Savi after knowing the truth about Samrudh. Now that all is well with the Chavan family, they are happy to be under one roof.

On the other hand, we saw the big drama of Surekha suffering from heart attack. Reeva saved her life by taking her to the hospital on time. We also know about Ishaan getting to know about Reeva being forced to go abroad by her mother.

We saw Reeva (Sumit Singh) winning the truth and love of Surekha in the hospital. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) too apologized to Reeva and thanked her for saving Akka Sahib’s life.

The coming episode will build intrigue on Savi’s secret admirer. She will be getting gifts at regular intervals, with a saree and necklace being sent. Someone will want to marry her and will express his wish of sending all the gifts needed for the wedding.

Bhavani will be shocked to receive costly commodities and will question Savi as to whether she is in love with any guy.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1075 26th December Written Episode Update

Surekha wanted to meet Reeva. Reeva won back the trust and love of Surekha and took care of her in the hospital.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.