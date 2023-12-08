Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Beant Singh suffers a heart attack

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen Kuldeep (Chandan Arora) confessing his love for Heer (Tanisha Mehta). As we know, Heer has refused to marry Kuldeep and has rejected the proposal. Rajvinder Kaur (Malleeka R Ghai) waits for Heer to be bent under financial pressure. As we know, Beant Singh has lost the case of his ancestral home to his brother. They need to vacate the house in a few hours.

The coming episode will see Heer trying to fight it out by meeting the judge. She will tell the judge that wrong papers have been shown to take this judgment. The judge will issue a stay order to the mortgage that is to happen of the house. But before Heer and Jeet would reach home with the stay order, the house would have been bought.

This will give a shock to Beant Singh. He will not be able to breathe and will hold his chest and faint. Jeet will take Beant Singh to the hospital in a cart. On admission, it will be told by doctors that Beant has suffered a massive heart attack and will need a bypass surgery which will cost a lot of money.

As we know, Rajvinder believes that Heer will accept Kuldeep’s proposal under financial pressure to get back happiness in her family.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 17 7th December Written Episode Update

Beant Singh lost the case of his ancestral home to his brother. The court ordered that his family move out of the house within 48 hours.

Will Heer ask for money from the Atwal family?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.