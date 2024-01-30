Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Heer gets kidnapped

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Jeet (Avinesh Rekhi) being framed for theft in the Atwal house. As we know, Jeet was humiliated by one and all after which he left the house. Heer (Tanisha Mehta) was hellbent on proving Jeet’s innocence. She brought him back to the house and showed proof that his belongings did not have the stolen commodities.

Heer ordered that all the rooms in the house be checked. In this search that happened, the stolen items were found in Parmeet’s room. Teji got angry at her mother for stealing in her own house.

The coming episode will see Heer thus proving Jeet’s innocence and forcing him to stay in the house. We also saw how Sartaj was happy and glad that Heer proved Jeet’s innocence and that his son could continue to live in the same house.

Amidst all this, Heer will get kidnapped in the coming episode. The entire family will notice that Heer is nowhere to be seen. Jeet will be extremely terrified. They will find Heer’s earrings and foot marks on the lawn which will indicate danger.

Jeet will be worried and will want to save Heer’s life at any cost.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 70 29th January Written Episode Update

Heer struggled to get proof that would prove Jeet’s innocence. She did so and asked Jeet to stay in the Atwal house.

Who has kidnapped Heer?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.