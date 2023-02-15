Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Cheeni (Seerat Kapoor) playing her game tactfully. On one hand, she stopped her wedding with Abhishek. And later, she tried to commit suicide post which she had a love confession. Cheeni now behaves as though she has a changed heart, and wants Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) to be happy together. However, on the other hand, she is trying her best to throw Imlie out of Atharva’s life.

The coming Valentine’s drama in the show will be huge. On Valentine’s Day, Cheeni will arrange for the family to go to a Valentine’s event party. At the party, she will throw a big threat on Imlie’s life.

Atharva and Imlie will be at the party, and Cheeni will pretend as though she wants them to be together. However, she will put Imlie’s life at risk. Imlie will get into a hot air balloon which will fly off in the air with Imlie being alone in it. And to top it all, the rope will get cut leaving the balloon in danger. Imlie will yell for help and Atharva will wonder how to save Imlie.

Can Atharva become a hero for Imlie?

