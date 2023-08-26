Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Atharva stuck amid fire

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Atharva and Imlie struggling for their lives. Atharva will be stuck inside the Rana Villa which will be engulfed with fire.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Aug,2023 13:31:08
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) being critical after developing complications in her delivery. The doctor wanted to have a look at her previous sonogram reports for which Atharva (Karan Vohra) went to the Rana Villa to get the reports. However, he saw that the whole house is engulfed in fire. He went inside to collect the reports, but got stuck.

The coming episode will see a race against time as Anu will make her own plans to ruin Atharva and Imlie’s happiness. Meanwhile, Imlie will get unconscious and the doctors will find it difficult to revive her. The fact that Imlie will see the news of Rana Villa on fire, and hear that Atharva is inside, will make her health worse.

At Rana Villa, Atharva will get unconscious inside the house. But he will muster the courage to get up and try to escape from the fire that would have engulfed the house.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead. The story then sees Atharva and Imlie’s reunion.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

