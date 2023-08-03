Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) being determined to find out the real culprit who tried to kill Atharva. However, Keya will be intelligent and will work towards saving herself. We wrote about how Imlie has been kept in the outhouse of the Rana property where Atharva and Kairi go to meet her.

The coming episode will see Atharva and Imlie’s fight to get to the nurse who gave wrong evidence against Imlie. The two of them will get into the disguise of police officers and will question the tea mart owner on who had called from his line to the police on the day when the nurse came into the Rana house. Though they will not be able to find out who made the call, they will get ample proof of the nurse’s whereabouts and will go to her house. The nurse on seeing them will try to run away, when they will stop her and start recording her statement. The nurse will tell them that Imlie is innocent and that she was hired by someone else.

Will Keya be exposed? Will Imlie get into the family now?

The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

