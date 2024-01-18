Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets blamed

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy) being successful in framing Vishwa wrong. However, Vishwa has vowed to seek revenge. As we know, Agastya and Imlie were to produce the witness to the police and show Agastya’s innocence in the accident case. However, a shocking development saw the witness being killed in a car accident, before the eyes of Agastya and Imlie.

The coming episode will see Agastya deciding to bring his sister Shivani out of Vishwa’s house. However, Shivani will tell her brother that her husband vouches for her and will protect her. The same night, Shivani will not be seen. Her phone will be found outside the house in a damaged condition. To top it all, Avinash will not know Shivani’s whereabouts. Vishwa will not be at home too. Seeing all this, Agastya will confirm that Shivani has been kidnapped by Vishwa.

Imlie Ep 1061 17th January Written Episode Update

Imlie talked to Vishwa and told him that his mother Navya had seeded his mind with the thought of revenge, and was using him to get what she wanted.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.