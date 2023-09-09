Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get back her daughter

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists that have made the going very tough for Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra). As we know, the birth of Choti Imlie happened amid a lot of scares and worry. She got kidnapped soon after birth wherein Anu had sent her to a team of goons who used children to beg. Imlie and Atharva got her back safely and were happy. The earthquake that came shattered their happiness and made them homeless. They are in a refugee camp where again, Choti Imlie and Kairi got kidnapped. Anu made sure that she put the kid in an NGO orphanage. However, even before Imlie and Atharva could come there, Choti Imlie was adopted by a couple.

Now, Imlie has got to know the address of the couple and goes to their house to secure her kid. The coming episode will see big drama with the couple refusing to believe Imlie’s words. They will call for the police who will not only arrest Imlie but will also claim that it is not her kid. Since all proof of Choti Imlie’s birth got destroyed in the earthquake that happened at Rana Villa, Imlie and Atharva will not have any solid proof to prove that it is their kid.

However, Imlie will vow to fight and get back her kid.

Imlie Ep 933 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Imlie went to the NGO to get to know about her kids Kairi and Choti Imlie. She got a shock when she found only Kairi. She also found out that Choti Imlie has been adopted by a couple.

What will Imlie do?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead. The story then sees Atharva and Imlie’s reunion.