Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get back her daughter

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie being determined to get back her daughter, from the couple who have legally adopted her. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 16:26:34
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get back her daughter 850075

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists that have made the going very tough for Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra). As we know, the birth of Choti Imlie happened amid a lot of scares and worry. She got kidnapped soon after birth wherein Anu had sent her to a team of goons who used children to beg. Imlie and Atharva got her back safely and were happy. The earthquake that came shattered their happiness and made them homeless. They are in a refugee camp where again, Choti Imlie and Kairi got kidnapped. Anu made sure that she put the kid in an NGO orphanage. However, even before Imlie and Atharva could come there, Choti Imlie was adopted by a couple.

Now, Imlie has got to know the address of the couple and goes to their house to secure her kid. The coming episode will see big drama with the couple refusing to believe Imlie’s words. They will call for the police who will not only arrest Imlie but will also claim that it is not her kid. Since all proof of Choti Imlie’s birth got destroyed in the earthquake that happened at Rana Villa, Imlie and Atharva will not have any solid proof to prove that it is their kid.

However, Imlie will vow to fight and get back her kid.

Imlie Ep 933 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Imlie went to the NGO to get to know about her kids Kairi and Choti Imlie. She got a shock when she found only Kairi. She also found out that Choti Imlie has been adopted by a couple.

What will Imlie do?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead. The story then sees Atharva and Imlie’s reunion.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Vinayak's deeds 850054
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Vinayak’s deeds
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets harassed; Kunal comes to the rescue 850033
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets harassed; Kunal comes to the rescue
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anupamaa in deep shock 849934
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anupamaa in deep shock
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi questions Ishaan 849724
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi questions Ishaan
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Sarkar pins down Kirti as his next victim 849709
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Sarkar pins down Kirti as his next victim
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha asks for a big promise from Dhawal on their first night 849698
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha asks for a big promise from Dhawal on their first night

Latest Stories

850062
Sonali Kulkarni Shines Bright In Elegant Yellow Anarkali Dress
Jawan Celeb Review: Vignesh Shivan calls it ‘Entertaining blast’, Arjun Kapoor hails SRK, and more 849929
Jawan Celeb Review: Vignesh Shivan calls it ‘Entertaining blast’, Arjun Kapoor hails SRK, and more
Sonam Bajwa exudes glam in a black bodycon maxi dress, see pics 850032
Sonam Bajwa exudes glam in a black bodycon maxi dress, see pics
Faisu takes birthday boy Shiv Thakare on a 'long drive' to unveil his inspiring story 849993
Faisu takes birthday boy Shiv Thakare on a ‘long drive’ to unveil his inspiring story
GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 850006
GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti 849972
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Read Latest News