ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Kairi's life in danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Kairi's life being in danger. Imlie who will see her in a spot of bother will rush to seek help to save the kid.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 May,2023 13:25:38
Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Kairi's life in danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen the five years leap keeping Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) away from each other. Imie gave birth to a baby girl, but Atharva who was assumed dead by his family, saw that Imlie did not want the child. Hence he took the kid away. Imlie has been looking for her daughter for so many years now, while Atharva has been raising his daughter Kairi all by himself. Chini (Seerat Kapoor) has been a big support for him in his attempt to raise Kairi.

At this juncture, destiny has allowed the meetup of Kairi with Imlie. Kairi is now at the same summer camp where Imlie is present.

The coming episode will see Chini making an attempt to find out whether Imlie is at the summer camp. Amidst all this, there is a cute bond that has developed between Kairi and her Princess who is none other than Imlie.

The episode to air will see Kairi getting into danger after falling into a deep pit near the camp area. Imlie will see the kid in danger and will seek help.

Will Imlie get Kairi out of danger?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara derive confidence from each other
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara derive confidence from each other
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj reveals his biggest fear with Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj reveals his biggest fear with Anupamaa
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds Garry guilty
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds Garry guilty
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam and Dhara's dramatic patchup
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam and Dhara's dramatic patchup
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat gears up to expose Garry
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat gears up to expose Garry
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty
Exclusive: Yogesh Tripathi bags R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Yogesh Tripathi bags R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
'The Kerala Story' fame Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game Of Girgit', deets inside
'The Kerala Story' fame Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game Of Girgit', deets inside
IWMBuzz Revisits Anurag Basu’s Life In A Metro Which Turns 16
IWMBuzz Revisits Anurag Basu’s Life In A Metro Which Turns 16
On Sadat Hassan Manto’s Birth Anniversary, IWMBuzz Revisits Nandita Das’s Biopic On The Poet-Activist-Reformist
On Sadat Hassan Manto’s Birth Anniversary, IWMBuzz Revisits Nandita Das’s Biopic On The Poet-Activist-Reformist
I would love to cook for MS Dhoni: Mansi Jain
I would love to cook for MS Dhoni: Mansi Jain
Read Latest News