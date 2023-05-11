Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Kairi's life in danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Kairi's life being in danger. Imlie who will see her in a spot of bother will rush to seek help to save the kid.

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen the five years leap keeping Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) away from each other. Imie gave birth to a baby girl, but Atharva who was assumed dead by his family, saw that Imlie did not want the child. Hence he took the kid away. Imlie has been looking for her daughter for so many years now, while Atharva has been raising his daughter Kairi all by himself. Chini (Seerat Kapoor) has been a big support for him in his attempt to raise Kairi.

At this juncture, destiny has allowed the meetup of Kairi with Imlie. Kairi is now at the same summer camp where Imlie is present.

The coming episode will see Chini making an attempt to find out whether Imlie is at the summer camp. Amidst all this, there is a cute bond that has developed between Kairi and her Princess who is none other than Imlie.

The episode to air will see Kairi getting into danger after falling into a deep pit near the camp area. Imlie will see the kid in danger and will seek help.

Will Imlie get Kairi out of danger?

