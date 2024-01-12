Imlie Spoiler: Vishwa shows proof of Agastya being the killer

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Vishwa (Abhishek Sharma) waging his war against the Chaudharys for ruining his family and killing his father. However, Imlie (Adrija Roy) is trying her best to get proof that can prove that Agastya is innocent and is not a killer.

Amidst this, we know of Imlie’s wedding happening with Vishwa. Vishwa was seen pointing fingers earlier at Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and accusing him of being the masked man. Imlie refused to believe it.

However, the coming episode will give a proof of the masked man. There will be a fight that will ensue between Vishwa and the masked man when the latter will attack Vishwa and Imlie. In the fight that will happen, the mask of the masked man will fall down, thus exposing the face of the killer. Vishwa will see the man’s face and will be shocked. He will also click a picture of the masked man from his mobile.

Vishwa will later show the picture to Imlie and tell her that the masked man is none other than Agastya.

Imlie Ep 1055 11th January Written Episode Update

Vishwa told the family that there was a possibility of Agastya being the masked man. Agastya had an injury in the same hand, in which the masked man was also injured.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.