Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav inflicts self-punishment; whips himself

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) getting to know of Neeta Chawla having lost her memory years back. This led to a reconciliation in his mind where he felt that he unnecessarily hated her without any reason. Dhruv made things uglier when he decided to part ways with Unnati and wanted to take Reet along. Dhruv argued at the Suryavanshi house where he said he could not forgive Neeta’s kids and keep any sort of relationship with the kids of the man who had killed their father. Raghav and Unnati had an emotional moment when they wept over their thought process and hatred for their mother when the fact was that she had lost her memory.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav being determined to get the love of his mother. He will stand before her house and will remove his shirt and will start to whip himself, inflicting pain and self-punishment. Neeta will get emotional seeing her son in pain. On the other hand, Rahul will try to handle Neeta’s emotions. Raghav will tell Neeta that he wants to check if a mother is pained when her kid is pained. Raghav will seek forgiveness and will want to take Neeta along to his house.

Will Neeta agree?

