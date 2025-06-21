Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav-Reet’s secret meeting; Raghav seeks promise

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) leaving the Suryavanshi house owing to Unnati’s demand of sending her back to her house. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) did not agree to Unnati’s condition and refused to part with his wife. However, Unnati drank poison which forced Reet to fear for Unnati’s safety and go out of the house. It was an emotional time for Raghav and Reet where Reet forced Raghav to accept her decision. We wrote about them missing each other and feeling lonely.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav not being able to live without seeing Reet. He will try to come to her office, but will not be able to. He will end up at Reet’s house and will come in through the window of Reet’s room. Reet will be shocked to see Raghav in her room. She will initially refuse to speak to him, as it is wrong to meet amid the problems they have. However, Raghav will get to sit with her and talk with her when he will ask her to promise him that they would continue to meet stealthily and call, message each other.

Will Raghav and Reet be able to keep this plan discrete?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.