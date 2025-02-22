Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet blamed for tarnishing Suryavanshi family; Raghav questions Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) taking extra precautions in handling the domestic violence case of Poonam when it came to working on the news for her channel. However, the case was given to another reporter which Reet objected to, and requested her boss not to treat it as any other news, and not have any entertainment quotient.

The upcoming episode will see the news being featured by Reet’s channel on TV which will be in a sensationalized way, tarnishing the family image also. The news will question the credibility of the entire Suryavanshi family for the mistake made by Viren. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) will not like how the news will be presented. Reet will try to explain that this is not how she had wanted the news to come out. Reet will tell Raghav that this is not her version of the story. However, Raghav will end up questioning Reet, asking her whether it is right to target the entire family for one’s wrongdoing.

How will Reet react to this situation?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.