Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Sharda throws a big allegation at Reet; Will Raghav defend her?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Sharda playing her wily games to keep Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) forever fighting with each other. Sharda infact, noticed a lot of concern for each other in Reet and Raghav’s eyes during the task that Reet undertook to get the sacred water needed for Raghav’s father’s anniversary puja to be conducted. She wanted to tear them apart and looked for a valid reason to do it. As we know, she has been using Unnati to her own advantage, giving the girl wrong advices.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati getting into big trouble with Pooja blackmailing her and asking her to get a big sum of 50 lakhs. Unnati will not know what to do, but Pooja will threaten to leak the information out that it was Unnati who actually got a video made of her fall over Dhruv, that eventually led to their marriage. Unnati will go to her own house and will steal a costly necklace from Sharda Bua’s closet. Sharda will be shocked on not finding her piece of jewel and will immediately raise and alarm. She will indirectly blame Reet but Raghav will duly question Bua’s thought of suspecting Reet.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.