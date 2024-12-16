Jagriti Upcoming Twist: Jagriti gets justice for Geeta; gets Nagesh arrested

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhala Productions has seen engaging drama with Geeta (Titiksha Shri) being humiliated in the school by Amol’ man. Nagesh did not leave any stone unturned in performing Geeta’s Shudhikaran, after which she faced a lot of humiliation. Geeta has now vowed to nab Amol and Kalikant. We saw Jagriti (Asmi Deo) working in the haveli in order to get justice for Geeta.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti and Akash being on the hunt to find Nagesh inside the house. They will not be aware of Nagesh being hidden inside the wooden box. However, Jagriti will sense it and will do the needful that will be needed to get Nagesh arrested. In this way, Jagriti will avenge the humiliation meted upon Geeta. It will now be interesting to see how Geeta will get Kalikant and Amol punished for their crime.

What will happen next?

