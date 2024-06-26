Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh and Jhanak sign divorce paper; Basu family gets elated

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Production has seen Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) behaving weirdly, with him pretending to shower all the love on Arshi (Chandni Sharma). However, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) is well aware that Aniruddh is playing up to be happy. Having said this, she also wants Aniruddh to stop playing the game and move on in life and be happy with Arshi.

Amidst this, the Basu family decided to get the wedding cancellation papers signed by both Aniruddh and Jhanak. Amidst the pre-wedding rituals that the family started with, they planned to get this done too so that Aniruddh is free to marry Arshi.

The upcoming episode will see high-voltage drama with Aniruddh being dressed up in blue, in his groom attire. Aniruddh and Jhanak will be made to sign the divorce papers which will cancel their wedding.

Without any visible hesitation, both Aniruddh and Jhanak will sign the papers. However, Aniruddh will be depressed from within. Jhanak too will feel the pain from within.

Jhanak Ep 218 25th June Written Episode Update

During the Mehendi function, Aniruddh got very close with Arshi and even danced with her. He did so in order to make Jhanak jealous. Even while romancing Arshi, his eyes were fixed on Jhanak.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.