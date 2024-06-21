Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh trapped in emotions; makes a promise to Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) bringing Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) back to his house, which raised many eyebrows and questions too. Jhanak clarified that she wanted to witness the wedding and settle in Mumbai post the wedding. Bipasha planned to make Jhanak dance at the Sangeet function in such a way that she would get embarrassed.

The upcoming episode will yet again see the undercurrent of emotions between Aniruddh and Jhanak. Aniruddh, as we know, has forgotten that he has confessed his love for Jhanak. He is yet again in his indirect expression of his thoughts before Jhanak. Aniruddh will time and again call his relationship with Arshi a performance and will promise Jhanak that he will behave very well with Arshi which will even surprise her.

In the same breath, he will also talk about being confused in the mind and not having any zeal to live. Jhanak will be worried for Aniruddh and will tell him to enjoy this pre-wedding ritual with Arshi and be happy.

Jhanak Ep 213 20th June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh got Jhanak back home and this move shocked the Basu family. They questioned Aniruddh and Jhanak’s intention behind it.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.