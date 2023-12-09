Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddha and Jhanak pose as a couple

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangpadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) marrying Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) out of the pressure created by the villagers. After the wedding, Ani and Jhanak parted ways. Aniruddha was about to go back to Kolkata and had boarded his train too. However, he happened to read the letter written by Urvashi before her death. She had written the vital information of Guruji being the father of Jhanak. Ani wanted to convey this to Jhanak and help her get to her father. Hence he got down from the train and searched all over for Jhanak.

The coming episode will see Ani finally meeting Jhanak. He will tell her that she will be coming with him to Kolkata. Jhanak will refuse as this will again create problems for his family. However, Aniruddha will convince Jhanak to travel with him. They will have time to board their train. Hence they will be forced to eat food at a restaurant. Jhanak who will be married to Aniruddha, will have her sindoor on her hairline. The photographer at the hotel will realize that they are newly married and will take their picture. The hotel will also give them a special thali and will offer them a bouquet thus wishing them for their marriage.

Jhanak Ep 19 8th December Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.