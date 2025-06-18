Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Rishi gets attacked; villagers force him to marry Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Rishi (Arjit Taneja) and Jhanak (Riya Sharma) being at the lodge where the former stayed. Jhanak brought a home remedy cure to apply to Rishi’s injured leg. She was about to leave when there was a torrential rain that stopped her. Jhanak was desperate to go home but Rishi stopped her. Rishi slept in the bed while Jhanak slept on the sofa. The villagers came knocking at their door and created a big scene, and believed that Rishi and Jhanak slept together.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak trying to explain to the villagers that nothing untoward happened and that she could not go back home owing to the rain. Rishi will also try to explain it to her, but the villagers will be aggressive. They will attack Rishi and will tell Rishi and Jhanak that they need to marry. Rishi will deny saying that he is already engaged. The villagers will get more angry at him for sleeping the night with Jhanak even when he was to get married. Jhanak will hold a sickle onto her neck and will threaten to kill herself. She will take Rishi inside and will try to explain it to him to get married and later, go his way.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.